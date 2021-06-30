Elite U-20 Football Tourney: Plug Sports target new Onyekuru, Oshoala

One of the leading management companies for musicians and footballers in the country, Plug Sports, has explained the reasons behind organising a one day Elite U-20 Football Championships at the Agege Township Stadium on Tuesday, June 29. Speaking with our correspondent, the Head of Plug Sports, Lanre Vigo, said they are looking forward to unearthing new football stars who can make it in the game. According to Vigo, the company currently manages Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru, and Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala. He revealed that organizing the one day event was to further create awareness for their brand Germanyafter their launch late 2020. “We realized that the players who are the real actors don’t get the needed support they should be getting compared to their counterparts all over the world,” he said. “We are here to get the new Onyekuru, Oshoala and the like and that’s the reason why it was just U-20.
Related Articles
Akanbi, Bello win 2021 NTTF National Championships
Rilwan Akanbi of Atinuke Table Tennis Club conquered some of the best players in the country to emerge men’s singles champion at the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships just as G20’s Fatimo Bello continued her dominance in the women’s singles in the country. Akanbi, whose inconsistency has dropped his national rating […]
Mikel set to join Stoke on free transfer
Retired Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, is set to join English Championship side, Stoke City, on a one-year deal, according to a report on BBC. The former Chelsea star has been w i t h – out a club after parting ways with his last club, Trabzonspor of Turkey in March this year over […]
UK offers to host more Euro 2020 games
Backs World Cup bid Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK has offered to host extra Euro 2020 games this summer – and says talks between ministers and UEFA continue as organisers try to find a solution due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is due to be hosted across 12 different countries, with both semi-finals […]
