Elite U-20 Football Tourney: Plug Sports target new Onyekuru, Oshoala

One of the leading management companies for musicians and footballers in the country, Plug Sports, has explained the reasons behind organising a one day Elite U-20 Football Championships at the Agege Township Stadium on Tuesday, June 29. Speaking with our correspondent, the Head of Plug Sports, Lanre Vigo, said they are looking forward to unearthing new football stars who can make it in the game. According to Vigo, the company currently manages Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru, and Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala. He revealed that organizing the one day event was to further create awareness for their brand Germanyafter their launch late 2020. “We realized that the players who are the real actors don’t get the needed support they should be getting compared to their counterparts all over the world,” he said. “We are here to get the new Onyekuru, Oshoala and the like and that’s the reason why it was just U-20.

