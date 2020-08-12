News

Elite yet to reach consensus on consequence of corruption – Sagay

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

…as stakeholders urge collective action

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said that “no consensus among the elite about the disastrous consequence of corruption”.
Sagay, who spoke during a webinar organised by PACAC, also alleged that civil servants played a fundamental role in the “perpetration” of corruption in the polity.
The professor of law spoke during a webinar in Abuja with the theme, ‘Collective Responsibility and Actions in the fight against Corruption’.
This was as stakeholders in the anti-corruption fight called for collection action against corruption, which has remained the bane of national growth and development.
The PACAC’s boss maintained that, there was “no consensus among the elite about the disastrous consequence of corruption”.
According to him, while “civil servants played significant role in the perpetration of corruption, several senior public officials and political appointees are neck deep in corruption”.
This was as he further claimed that, “several corrupt practices were perpetrated by some legislators” , even as he added that “the judiciary has, to some extent, been (allegedly) compromised by corruption resulting in decisions that favour and protect powerful corrupt persons in the community.”
Meanwhile, a Lagos-based constitutional lawyer, Mr. Jiti Ogunye, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Convention on Business Integrity, Mr Soji Apampa, Executive Director, Women Advocates, Research and Documentation Centre, Dr Abiola Akoyode-Afolabi and other stakeholders, called for collective action against the hydra-headed monster.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Corruption fight: Group petitions Buhari, faults his endorsement of Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

A pressure group, Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria, has petitioned President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that the fight against corruption in Nigeria is total and not selective.   According to the group, the call became imperative when it saw Buhari’s photograph with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor […]
News Top Stories

APC to PDP: Account for $460m CCTV failed project

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to explain to Nigerians the status of the $460 million Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) awarded in August 2010. But the main opposition party has told the ruling party that its allegation on the $460 million CCTV project was frivolous.   Deputy National Publicity […]
News

Ebonyi to hold LG polls August 15

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), yesterday announced August 15, 2020 as a new date for the conduct of Local Government and Councillorship Elections in the state. LocalGovernmentElection inEbonyiStatewasscheduled to take place on 25th April before it was suspended by Governor Dave Umahi following coronavirus pandemic. Chairman of EBSIEC, Chief Jossy Eze announced this while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: