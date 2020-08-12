Elite yet to reach consensus on consequence of corruption – Sagay

…as stakeholders urge collective action

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said that “no consensus among the elite about the disastrous consequence of corruption”.

Sagay, who spoke during a webinar organised by PACAC, also alleged that civil servants played a fundamental role in the “perpetration” of corruption in the polity.

The professor of law spoke during a webinar in Abuja with the theme, ‘Collective Responsibility and Actions in the fight against Corruption’.

This was as stakeholders in the anti-corruption fight called for collection action against corruption, which has remained the bane of national growth and development.

The PACAC’s boss maintained that, there was “no consensus among the elite about the disastrous consequence of corruption”.

According to him, while “civil servants played significant role in the perpetration of corruption, several senior public officials and political appointees are neck deep in corruption”.

This was as he further claimed that, “several corrupt practices were perpetrated by some legislators” , even as he added that “the judiciary has, to some extent, been (allegedly) compromised by corruption resulting in decisions that favour and protect powerful corrupt persons in the community.”

Meanwhile, a Lagos-based constitutional lawyer, Mr. Jiti Ogunye, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Convention on Business Integrity, Mr Soji Apampa, Executive Director, Women Advocates, Research and Documentation Centre, Dr Abiola Akoyode-Afolabi and other stakeholders, called for collective action against the hydra-headed monster.

