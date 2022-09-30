Elites must make sacrifices to benefit society, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the elites must be prepared to make sacrifices by making deliberate efforts to create unity in order to ensure equity, justice and rule of law. The Vice President said this yesterday at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa during Nigeria’s Independence Lecture where he was a Special Guest of Honour. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo had noted that the story of successful societies was usually about how the society’s elites direct and lead their societies to progress.

“Put differently, every successful society is the product of a conscious, elite consensus: the implicit and explicit agreements of the elite to change their societies for good. But the elite must be prepared to make the sacrifices for the benefit of everyone.” According to the Vice President, even though elitism confers privilege, that privilege also comes with responsibility. He said: “We who are the elites are a privileged class. But privilege comes with responsibility.

