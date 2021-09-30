Elizabeth Sommers Shares 5 Practical Tips on Building Lasting Relationships with Clients

When it comes to succeeding in any industry as the provider of a product or service, it’s essential to build strong customer relations. Renowned medical aesthetics nurse and national aesthetics trainer Elizabeth Sommers says that having good client relations has many advantages, like regularity in business and good organic publicity. However, she believes that building great customer relations is an art and talks about a few things professionals can do to master it. Here’s what she recommends:

Clear communication is key.

“It is essential for your clients to know all the terms of your business clearly,” says Elizabeth Sommers. “And in an industry like medical aesthetics, communication becomes even more critical.” Elizabeth Sommers mentions that clear communication helps you understand your clients and their needs better. It also helps the clients know what they can expect from a product or service. “Transparency and clarity help build trust and make clients more comfortable with you.”

Be positive and back it up with excellent service.

Elizabeth says, “Positivity gives you a warm and welcoming attitude, which helps your clients rely on you. As a business or a service provider, especially in the medical industry, you should assure your clients that things will turn out well. However, it doesn’t mean that you need to sugar-coat everything. It is also essential to be compassionate and approach situations with a ‘can do’ mindset. And it is equally important to back up the said positivity with unparalleled service. When both aspects are covered, clients are more likely to return to you repeatedly and recommend you to their circles.”

Share your expertise with the clients.

Elizabeth Sommers believes that clients want expertise along with a great product or service. She explains to her clients the procedures that they are getting done in a simple manner. When the clients understand the science, they trust the procedure more. She also suggests giving clients some extra knowledge about the latest trends in the industry so that they can make an informed decision. This also builds your credibility as a professional.

Understand your client’s needs.

“Running a business is a two-sided process. The service provider and the customer should work in tandem to achieve the best results,” notes Elizabeth Sommers. Clients nowadays want services customized according to their needs. This can be achieved if you involve them in every step of the process. Elizabeth says, “As a registered nurse and medical aesthetics expert, it is essential to understand your client’s goals and desires and then suggest the best treatment. The best results are achieved when you work closely with your clients.”

Deliver results better than expected.

Elizabeth Sommers believes in going above and beyond for her clients. She stresses that you should always try to do better and give it your very best. “It’s so good to see my clients happy,” she mentions. “The sense of satisfaction I get from knowing that I have made a difference in someone’s life is incomparable.” Going the extra mile can also help you win client loyalty and long-term growth.

Elizabeth Sommers is an industry expert with over 17 years of medical experience. She has always been passionate about medical aesthetics and trains aspirants with pharmaceutical companies like Galderma and Allergan. Through her practice and mentoring, she hopes to contribute her bit to help people lead more fulfilling lives.

Like this: Like Loading...