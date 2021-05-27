ELIZADE UNIVERSITY: A unique citadel of academic excellence

A visit to Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Nigeria, without visiting Elizade University (EU), is like travelling to the city of New York, without a glimpse of the famous Statue of Liberty. The unique ‘University of Bricks’, founded on the vision and patriotism of an international business magnet, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, (Mr. Toyota), is becoming an entity to be reckoned with on the landscape of higher education in Nigeria. Science Writer, STANLEY CHIBUIHEM AMALAHA, in an interview with the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Olukayode Amund, reports

PROLEGOMENON

When the Queen of Sheba visited King Solomon in the Biblical history, what she heard about his splendor, was a microcosm when compared to what she saw. Likewise, having heard a lot about Elizade University (EU), Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Nigeria, I, Stanley Chibuihem, decided to visit the university and what I heard about its splendor was actually a microcosm, when compared to what I saw. From the main gate of the university you will quickly observe the impeccable cleanliness of the university environment which is sine-qua-non.

THE UNIVERSITY

The establishment of Elizade University in 2012 in Ilara-Mokin, the country home of the Founder, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, (Mr. Toyota), was a novel. Today, the non –profit, private institution of higher learning, stands out like a lighthouse in the dark. For example, it is one of the only three universities in the whole of Nigeria that offers Automotive Engineering, and the only private university in the country to do so. Secondly, Elizade University was the first university in Nigeria to switch on to online lectures and exams during the breakout of COVID- 19 pandemic, says the Vice Chancellor, Professor Olukayode Amund.

COURSES AT EU

Since the long years of Methuselah has nothing to do with the Wisdom of Solomon, in less than10 years of its establishment, the university has established qualitative faculties and departments namely: • Faculty of Engineering, which includes: Automotive, Civil & Environmental, Computer, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical, ICT departments, etc. • Faculty of Law consisting of two departments: Public and international Law and Private and property Law; Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences, which includes: departments of Biological Sciences, Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Physical and Chemical Sciences etc. • Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences with the following programmes: Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science. • Faculty of Humanities, Social and Management Sciences with the departments of English, Performing & Film Arts, History & International Relations, Political Science, Sociology, Accounting & Finance, Business Administration, Economics and Mass Communication. According to the Vice Chancellor, more faculties and departments are being introduced soon with the approval granted by NUC to run programmes in Architecture, Estate Management and Quantity Surveying as well as Postgraduate Courses.

THE FOUNDER

Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, OON, One of Africa’s greatest beacons of hope in business and education, the Sole-distributor of Toyota motors in Nigeria, may not be the most educated person in the country, but his reformatory ideas and philosophies have made him to champion One of the most impressive causes in the nation’s academia, the establishment of Elizade University. In an interview with the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Amund, “Elizade University is a wonder-city on a hill in Ilara-Mokin heartland, established by One of Africa’s greatest international business icons and philanthropists, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo. The university is a unique citadel of academic excellence which is growing steadily, and attracting high profile scholars with international attention” he said.

THE VICE CHANCELLOR

University of Lagos prides itself as the “University of First Choice and the Nation’s pride”. It is from this Ivory tower that EU’s topflight Vice-Chancellor, Distinguished Professor Olukayode Oladipo Amund, came from. The quintessential Professor of Microbiology with First Class (Hons) University of Lagos, holds a Doctorate degree in Biotechnology from Cranfield University, United Kingdom. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology, UK (FRSB), African Academy of Sciences (FAAS) headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya and a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science (FAS). Professor Amund has over 120 peer-reviewed publications in learned international and local journals to his credit. He pioneered the-7-point agenda as plans to move the university forward to be the best in Nigeria in the nearest future

THE – 7 – POINT AGENDA

In order to be relevant in the competitive world, the Vice-Chancellor, created a-7-point developmental agenda spelt in the university’s name used as acronym: E-L-I-Z-A-D-E. These are: “E”- Engagement of quality faculty members to complement high quality students. “L”-Leveraging on the infrastructural endowments of the University for Excellence. “I”- Innovativeness and creativity “Z”- Zealousness in academic delivery and research “A”- Attainment of world-class status, and primal position in Nigeria “D”- Deployment of modern technological tools in teaching, research and administration “E”- Entrepreneurial empowerment through robust skill acquisition programmes. With these seven strategic goals when fully implemented, the Vice Chancellor’s vision for the university would have been accomplished because “the merchandise of wisdom is better than the merchandise of silver, and the gain thereof, than fine gold” -Prov 3:14.

THE REGISTRAR

Elizade University with the “eagle eye”, searched and found topflight Mr Omololu Adegbenro, is an astute University administrator with over 25 years experience, to pioneer the enviable post of Registrar of the University since inception.

The distinguished university administrator having served for almost 20 years earlier before joining the services of Elizade University, expressed delight to the Founder, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo for placing Ilara-Mokin on the world map. He further highlighted on the synergy between the academic and nonacademic Staff of the university as one of its unique selling points.

COLLABORATIONS

In this 21st century, internationalization of universities is paramount to be relevant in global competiveness. Elizade University having realized this, is at present working on collaborating with some universities in the United States, University of Chicago, Illinois, is an example. The Institution (EU) is also collaborating with three other universities in Israel because Israeli universities are among the best when it comes to Engineering, Medicine, Agriculture and ICT worldwide.

LAURELS

Academic standard and laurels are the greatest enviable qualities on which great universities internationally are known. For example, Harvard University, USA, has over 50 Nobel Prize winners lecturing in it. Elizade University is following that enviable academic path by attracting quality lecturers. Some of them include: Dr. Henry Boyo, an internationally recognized JapaneseTrained Terrestrial Physicist; Prof. Bode Asubiojo, one of the brightest brains in Chemistry who earlier worked with international Nobel Prize winners in England, to mention but a few.

ENGINEERING

Elizade University is the only private university in Nigeria that is studying Automotive engineering, and one of the only three universities in the whole of Nigeria to do so. The Founder, Chief Ade.Ojo, (Mr. Toyota) is synonymous with Toyota as the only distributor of Toyota motors in the country, thereby making the institutions Automotive engineering a prima-fascia, and other Engineering departments of the university strong at large. It is worthy to note that second year students of EU are servicing cars, because of the strong practical engineering trainings they undergo. Recently Mr. Onigboji Abidemi, a student from the university, improved on the mechanism of Speed Limiting Device (SLD), which has been of great importance nationally. The Multipurpose Faculty Building of the university, which is hexagonal in shape with extensions at each edge, is unarguably the single largest Academic building in Nigeria. An imposing edifice to house the Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Environmental Sciences was recently completed to complement the existing structures.

LAST LINE

The nine-year-old university is developing at the “velocity of light” as one of the fastest developing universities in Africa. This write-up merely nibbles at the edge of the rare achievements of an “Octopus” (Chief Ade.Ojo), whose records of achievements in the academia, will continue to dominate our national discourse for years that lie ahead.

