Elizade University: Breading ground for future giants

The original Latin word, “universitas,” refers to “a number of persons associated into one body, a society and a community. The University is indeed expected to be a community of persons who are ready to engage in a universal acquisition of knowledge.

This is exactly what Elizade Univesity, Ilara-Mokin represents in all its ramification. All the factors that stand Elizade University out among the others is encapsulated in one sentence –

IT IS A CUMMUNITY OF EXCELLENT MINDS. PERSONNEL:

One thing that distinguishes Elizade university from many other higher institutions of learning is the quality of its personnel.

The university is not just a community of average minds but that of excellent ones. The University is made up of four faculties, namely the Faculty of Law, Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences, Faculty of Humanities, Social and Management Sciences and the Faculty of Engineering.

These faculties are headed by experienced Professors, who have carved out a niche for themselves in the academia. This quality is not just limited to the Deans of faculties but to the Heads of Departments and the classroom lecturers, as it is believed that a good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning.

Therefore, Elizade University is strategically placed, based on the quality of its personnel, to encourage learning among the students. LEARNING ENVIRONMENT: It is not an exaggerated fact that the environment where one studies is integral to the effectiveness of the learning process.

At Elizade University, the physical location, and cultures of discipline in which students learn remarkably contribute to their efficient learning process. It is believed that students learn in a wide variety of settings, such as outside-of-classroom locations and outdoor environments, which is why the neatness, naturalness and serenity of the University campus is highly encouraged. Most of the buildings, if not all, have points of good view where nature can be observed without any form of obstructions.

The grasses are kept green and neatly treated, while the trees and flowers which were deliberately and aesthetically planted are kept in good shape. The cleaners and gardeners employed to keep the University clean work assiduously to meet the standard of neatness set for them.

The aim is to create a total environment for learning that optimises the ability of students to learn. All of these have a resonance effect on the learning process in the University.

FACILITIES

The University’s learning environment comprises state-of-the art structure and infrastructural facilities, as well as teaching equipment that rank at par with those in educational institutions in the developed countries. While the offices are all air-conditioned for the comfort of staff, all the classrooms are also built with world class standard for a comfortable teaching. Workshops, laboratories and hostels are given a taste of distinction, which can be compared to that of any University in the world.

Admissions are deliberately carried out with the consciousness of not overstretching the available resources, so that every student can be comfortable while using the facilities. This is unlike what happens in many public universities where the insufficient facilities are over overstretched.

The need to ensure access to a global learning materials informed the idea of free internet services for the students and staff of the University. Knowing the importance of power supply to the success of many academic activities for both students and staff, there is regular power supply to the campus community.

SECURITY

It is believed at Elizade University that the provision of security for members of the university community will not only help to create a conducive environment for the students, but it will also help the staff to perform their duties with peace of mind, hence the well organised security structure on campus.

Elizade Univesity does not take for granted the safety of the students, having the consciousness that the lives of the students are of para mount importance to the Management.

The location of Elizade University is significant to the security of the students, as it does not encourage the possibility of intrusion by unwanted visitors. Every car entering the university is properly checked to ensure that none brings any injurious object into the University community. This is an environment an average parent would like his or her ward to study.

ACTVITIES

It is expected that an academic environment should encourage intensive study. This is indeed true with Elizade University. What is however, unique about this institution of learning is that, it also encourages the involvement of students in other social, sport and extracurricular activities. This is because, the making of an intellectual is founded on a healthy and sound mind.

The sporting facilities at Elizade University, from the Basketball court to tennis court and football field are all good to engage the students and even staff.

The Management of Elizade University, led by an erudite professor of Microbiology, an award-winning scientist of note, Professor Olukayode Amund, comprises men and women who are astute administrators of many years of experience.

The Founder of the university, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, OON has a vision of a University which seeks to be a globally competitive institution that produces entrepreneurial, innovative and ethical graduates. This is so appropriated in the community being built by the university. A visit to Elizade University is a visit to a community of Sound minds.

