Elkay Soundz aims big, hints on big collaborations in anticipated EP

Nothing appears strong enough to dampen the morale of a determined person even when the odds rise against him.

This popular line appears to be the driving force behind Canadian based Nigerian singer, Henry Eloka Udogu, better known as ‘Elkay Soundz’, who is blessed with the ability to overcome all odds and come out flying.

While his music plans were hampered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the ‘Happy Day’ and ‘Sofia’, singer believes that being in isolation helped him to reflect more on music and led him to rediscover himself.

For him, understanding one’s audience and giving them the right song that speaks to the moment is what separates him from others, saying that with a creative mind and passion, he has been able to redefine his music and this would be felt in some of his upcoming projects that should hit music industry anytime from now.

Speaking about his plans for the rest of the year, Ellkay hinted about a new EP that would feature collaborations from artistes in Nigeria, Ghana and other parts of Africa, as his dream has always been to drop an EP every year to keep his fans grooving to mid tempo songs influence by Afrobeat.

He said: “The plan has always been to release an EP every year but because of the pandemic, I couldn’t release one last year. This year, I’m coming back with full force. I have an EP currently in the works and I’m looking at possible collaborations with some Nigerian and Ghanaian artistes. I’m urging my fans to fasten their seatbelts because they’re in for a great ride.”

He assured his fans that with him, there will never be a bad song.

