Ella Lakes outperforms Nigeria's average soybeans production

Ellah Lakes Plc has signed a seed production and technical support agreement between Adani Staple Crop Processing Zone Food Company Limited, a subsidiary of Ellah Lakes, and International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (“IITA”) on a seed multiplication programme. The first phase of the programme involves the production of high yielding soybean seed varieties on five hectares of land located in IITA Ibadan, Oyo State and subsequently, on 500 hectares of land located in Adani, Enugu State. IITA is expected to bring to this endeavour with Ellah Lakes its expertise in the production and supply of high-quality breeder and foundation seedlings to private sector seed producers.

In a statement signed by Modupe Boardman- Ejikeme, Head of Administration, Ellah Lakes Plc, stated that the partnership agreement between both companies would facilitate the production of premium quality soybean seedlings for cultivation at Adani SCPZ in Enugu State with IITA providing all the technical support required to produce the seedlings for the company.

It explained that the improved variety of breeder seeds was expected to yield 2.5 metric tons of quality soybean per hectare, 150 per cent higher than the Nigerian national average of 1.0 metric tons per hectare and at par with output in South American countries such as Brazil and Argentina. Soybean is an important source of plantbased protein that contains dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals. Soybean consists of 20 per cent oil, making it an important crop for producing edible oil. A by-product from the oil production, soymeal, is used as a high-protein animal feed in the poultry and aquaculture industries. The demand for soybean in Nigeria is estimated to be in excess of 1.2 million metric tons per annum, which is a market value of over N360 billion (approximately $780 million).

 

