Ellen DeGeneres scoops best talk show award

Ellen DeGeneres has won an award for her chat show just months after a row over “toxic” workplace allegations.

Three senior producers from the Ellen DeGeneres Show left the programme over the summer, after allegations of bullying and misconduct behind the scenes were made by former staff members, reports Sky News.

They spoke to the US news outfit Buzzfeed, and made claims that racism, unfair dismissal, intimidation were perpetuated by the show’s chief producers.

The host later apologised to her staff, after an internal review found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

However, the claims were not enough to stop the show winning a voted-for award at the People’s Choice Awards.

Accepting the award at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in California, she thanked her staff.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, from deep, deep down in my heart. I thank you,” she said.

“I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible. They show up every single day, give 100% of themselves, 100% of the time.”

DeGeneres added: “I love them all; I thank them for what they do every single day.”

She also thanked fans for sticking by her, saying she was “grateful”.

The show was hosted by singer Demi Lovato, who poked fun at her short-lived engagement, and the ongoing row over the US election results.

“We made sure to count everyone in Pennsylvania’s vote first,” she said.

Other winners on the night include filmmaker Tyler Perry, singer Jennifer Lopez and actress Sofia Vergara.

Jimmy Fallon picked up the Nighttime Talk Show of 2020 award, while Grey’s Anatomy was voted the best show of the year.

