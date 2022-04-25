Business

Elon Musk acquires Twitter for $44bn

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion on Monday, the company announced, giving the world’s richest person command of one of its most influential social media sites — which serves as a platform for political leaders, a sounding board for experts across industries, and an information hub for millions of everyday users.

Under the terms of the deal, Twitter will become a private company and shareholders will receive $54.20 per share, the company said in a press release.

According to the ‘Washington Post’, ownership of Twitter gives Musk power over hugely consequential societal and political issues, perhaps most significantly the ban on former president Donald Trump that the website enacted in response to the Jan. 6 riots.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in the release. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

The company’s board of directors met with Musk on Sunday, and negotiations extended into the early hours of Monday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

Rather than making money, Musk has said his primary interest is restoring free speech on Twitter — a goal interpreted by some to mean he would lift restrictions the website has placed on influential figures including former president Donald Trump.

 

Reporter

