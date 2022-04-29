Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola

Tesla motors CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he will buy the Coca Cola beverages company; and also suggested reintroducing cocaine to the drink, according to a Tweet on Thursday. “Next I’m buying Coca- Cola to put the cocaine back in,” he said in the tweet. The entrepreneur made the seemingly sarcastic comment two days after a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter was confirmed. The “cocaine” tweet was followed by another comment that said: “Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!” The two tweets gained well over 1.3 million likes on the social media platform. Since the news of Musk’s purchase of Twitter surfaced, many users on the bird-app have jokingly asked the billionaire to make more such acquisitions.
Related Articles
Stop stirring religious crisis, CAN cautions Muslim leaders
Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has cautioned Muslim leaders who were in the habit of promoting violence and trouble in the country, to stop in order to avoid stirring up a religious crisis. A statement made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola yesterday in Abuja, expressed worry and disappointment […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Akpabio submits NDDC forensic audit report to Buhari in sacks
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has submitted the final report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to President Muhamamadu Buhari. TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports that Akpabio submitted the NDDC forensic audit report to Buhari in sacks. The documents conveyed in sacks were received by the Attorney General […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari has failed Nigeria grossly, says Saraki
A former Senate President and a two-term Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has in his almost eight years in office grossly failed his Northern Nigeria and the country in general. Bukola Saraki whose Presidential campaign trail visited Kano on Thursday night said Buhari promised to give Nigerians power […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)