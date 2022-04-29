News

Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola

Tesla motors CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he will buy the Coca Cola beverages company; and also suggested reintroducing cocaine to the drink, according to a Tweet on Thursday. “Next I’m buying Coca- Cola to put the cocaine back in,” he said in the tweet. The entrepreneur made the seemingly sarcastic comment two days after a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter was confirmed. The “cocaine” tweet was followed by another comment that said: “Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!” The two tweets gained well over 1.3 million likes on the social media platform. Since the news of Musk’s purchase of Twitter surfaced, many users on the bird-app have jokingly asked the billionaire to make more such acquisitions.

 

