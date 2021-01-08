Elon Musk now world’s richest person, with $191 billion

SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has reportedly become the world’s richest person, surpassing Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, after his net worth rose to about $191 billion. According to Forbes, the South African entrepreneur’s value rose after a six per cent increase in Tesla’s share price yesterday, increasing his stock value by $10 billion. That took him past Bezos, who had held the top since 2017. Bezos has a net worth of $187 billion.

Bill Gates is third with a net worth of $132 billion. According to Bloomberg, Musk’s net worth has risen more than $150 billion in the past 12 months , due to “an unprecedented rally in Tesla’s share price, which surged 743 per cent last year.” Musk in his Tweeter profile, noted that his money was “intended to help problems on Earth & half to help establish a self-sustaining city on Mars to ensure continuation of life.”

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with the goal of launching humans into space, a goal that was realised last year with the historic Demo-2 mission. Following the subsequent Crew-1 mission, the company is now hoping to begin regular crewed flights, while development continues on a vast new vehicle called Starship designed to take humans to Mars.

