Business

Elon Musk says bitcoin ‘on the verge’ of being more widely accepted

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday bitcoin was “on the verge” of being more widely accepted among investors as he expressed his support for the cryptocurrency.
The comments come after the Tesla Inc CEO’s use of a “#bitcoin” tag on his Twitter profile page led to a 14% jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday, reports Reuters.
“I am a supporter of bitcoin,” Musk said during his debut on the invitation-only social media app Clubhouse, a conversation that drew thousands of listeners.
“I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people,” he said, adding he should have bought it eight years ago.
“I was a little slow on the uptake … I do think at this point that bitcoin is a good thing.”
Bitcoin was up 2% at $33,796 on Monday, having surged over 300% in 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Banks under spotlight as earnings’ season gets underway

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  With Jaiz Bank kicking off the earnings season for the banking industry with the release of its half-year 2020 unaudited financial statement last week, findings by New Telegraph show that there is now mounting speculation in financial circles that the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis on lenders’ earnings might not be as severe […]
Business

Nigeria’s extremely poor to hit 103m in 2022–World Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The World Bank projects that the number of poor people in Nigeria will increase by 20 million by 2022. With that number, the number of extremely poor Nigerians will become 104 million in the next two years.   According to the bank’s Nigeria Development Update (NDU), an average Nigerian may witness a setback of decades […]
Business

Domestic gas market’s value hits $2.3bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria’s domestic gas market value has hit an unprecedented $2.3 billion. This, a document of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) sighted by New Telegraph showed, has led government and private investors to heighten race to accrue more of the market shares to themselves. The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), which represents government’s investment concern, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica