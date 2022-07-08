Elon Musk terminates $44bn Twitter deal

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla Inc said he is terminating his $44 billion Twitter deal, saying the social media company had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform.

Musk said this on Friday, according to Reuters.

Shares of Twitter fell 6 percent in extended trading.

In a filing, Musk’s lawyers said Twitter had failed or refused to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to the company’s business performance.

