Elon Musk to reverse Trump’s ‘permanent’ Twitter ban

Elon Musk has revealed that he would reverse Twitter‘s permanent ban on DonaldTrumpaftercompleting his acquisition of the social media platform. Speaking yesterday at a conference in London, Musk said that Twitter’s move to ban the former US president ‘was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme’.

Trump was banned from Twitter in January of 2021, in response to his supporters storming the US Capitol and attempting to block the certification of Joe Biden‘s election victory. Trump, who recently launched his own competing service dubbed Truth Social, has previously claimed that he would not return to Twitter even if he was invited back.

