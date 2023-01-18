News

Elon Musk Trial: Prospective jurors call him narcissistic, smart

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Prospective jurors in a civil lawsuit against Elon Musk have expressed mixed views of the Tesla boss, with some calling him smart and others saying he is “off his rocker”.
Musk, who is being sued by Tesla shareholders arguing he manipulated the Tesla share price, has said he cannot get a fair trial in San Francisco, reports the BBC.
The case centres on his 2018 tweet that he would take Tesla private.
US regulators removed Musk as Tesla chairman because of the post.
On August 7, 2018, he tweeted that he had “funding secured” to take the carmaker private in what would be a $72bn (£58.7bn) buyout. No such deal went ahead.
Shareholders argue that the tweet cost them billions of dollars after the stock price plummeted.
The Tesla CEO, however, argued that he believed he had secured funding from Saudi Arabia’s Investment Fund, and did not commit securities fraud.
“I think he’s a little off his rocker, on a personal level,” one possible juror wrote on a questionnaire asking whether they could be impartial.
“I truly believe you can’t judge a person until you walk in their shoes,” said another possible juror, who added that Musk seemed “narcissistic”.
Another person said Musk had a “mercenary” personality because he’s “willing to take risks… that’s my image of him”.
Another called him a “fast-rising business man”, while yet another said he was a “smart, successful pioneer”.
“I think he is not a very likable person,” said one person, according to Yahoo.
When asked by the judge whether that meant she would not be impartial towards him, the woman responded:  “A lot of people are not necessarily likable people…. sometimes I don’t like my husband.”
Ultimately a jury of nine people was chosen, and opening arguments are set to begin on Wednesday.
Musk had wanted the trial to be moved to Texas, arguing a fair jury would not be possible in San Francisco.
He argued that mass sackings at Twitter, a company he bought last year, affected many employees in the California city.
Musk’s team had argued that a significant majority of potential jurors viewed the billionaire negatively.
However, on Friday the judge said the trial would go ahead in California.
If a San Francisco jury rules in the shareholders’ favour, Musk could be ordered to pay billions of dollars in damages.
He has already paid $20m to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the tweet, while Tesla had to pay another $20m.
His tweet has become legendary in Silicon Valley, as it showed the sheer power that 140 characters on Twitter can have.
Legal experts said they believe it will be a difficult case for Musk to win, and that the fine he paid to the SEC will be used against him in the case. However, jury trials in cases of fraud are notoriously difficult to predict.
The case may see Musk give evidence under oath. The witness list includes Oracle’s CEO Larry Ellison and media tycoon James Murdoch.
It is expected to last around three weeks.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

C’River: PDP chieftain to party chair: Return state to PDP

Posted on Author Clement James

The newly elected Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem, has been urged to ensure that the party returns to power in the state in the 2023 general elections. The call was made yesterday by Arthur Javis Archibong, the son of a former Military Administrator of the state, Col. […]
News

ACPN decries absence of registered pharmacists in health scheme

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State chapter of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) yesterday decried the absence of registered pharmacists in the Edo Health Insurance Scheme (EDOHIS), especially in the private accredited hospitals and clinics. Speaking in Benin at the 2022 Summit of ACPN, Edo State chapter, the Chairman of the state ACPN, Mr. Duke […]
News

Ex-Govs. Forum condemns deployment of Army

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA.

The Former Governors Forum has condemned the deployment of Army to quell the #EndSARS protest.   The Forum, which stated this yesterday in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the Chairman, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State governor and Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to show statesmanship. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica