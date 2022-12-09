ELOY Foundation, FirstBank to empower 1,000 women in 2023

Founder of the ELOY Awards Foundation, Tewa Onasanya, has announced that the organisation will next year empower 1000 women under the ELOY Foundation Business Shower project which is supported by First Bank of Nigeria Limited. Onasanya, who stated this at the ELOY Foundation Sustainable Empowerment Program End of Cycle ceremony, as part of the 2022 ELOY Foundation Business Shower, which held in Lagos recently, also said that another 50 women would get in the ELOY Foundation Sustainable Empowerment Program.

The ELOY Foundation Business Shower focuses on empowering and challenging thousands of women to be more and do more by providing access to resources, business skills, and tools for them to be able to grow, transform and sustain their businesses, which will, in turn, benefit their families and the community at large.

According to Onasanya, the 50 female entrepreneurs from all the geo politics zones of Nigeria, who were mentored through the Sustainable Empowerment Program, graduated at the end of cycle ceremony. Specifically, she stated that 25 participants were present with about 15 flying in from outside Lagos, adding that apart from the Lagos participants, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from Benin, Bayelsa, Kano, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Abuja also participated in the ceremony

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...