El’Rufai’s ex-aide declares for Ogun governorship, pledges to fight insecurity

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The immediate past Chairman of the Kaduna State Economic Development Council (KSEDC), Otunba Jimi Lawal, on Thursday officially declared his intention to contest for the governorship seat in Ogun State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lawal, an economist and a British trained banker, also announced his five-point agenda, including economic development, human capital, infrastructure, good governance and security.

Speaking during the well attended official declaration at the Ake Palace grounds in Abeokuta, Lawal vowed to fight cultism, kidnapping and other insecurity challenges to a standstill in the state.

He noted that activities of cultists who murdered about 16 persons recently have rendered the state insecure and left residents in palpable fear.

Lawal also said his administration would grant “free and compulsory education up to the secondary level”, as part of moves to improve education in the state.

“From 2023, it is free and compulsory education up to the secondary school level. We will also pay for the WEAC and JAMB.

“If we make education free and compulsory, any children seen wandering or hawking during school hours, the parents of such children would be arrested.

“Can you say this present government is doing this? If they are not, that’s the more reason we have to flush out this government,” Lawal said.

In their separate remarks, the State Chairmen of PDP in Oyo and Ogun states, Dayo Ogungbenro and Sikirullahi Ogundele declared that the party would flush out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of government in 2023.

Ogundele described the APC led government as “visionless, clueless and wicked.”

He said: “Whoever supports APC in 2023 needs to be checked psychiatrically. They need to have their brains checked. What will APC use to campaign for Nigerians. Is it the price of food stuffs? Or prices of petrol?

“They have messed up this country and disappointed Nigerians.”

Ogundele assured all aspirants of level playing field, saying the must be united ahead of next elections.

