Elumelu accuses APC of coercing lawmakers into defections

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is using intimidation tactics to draw opposition politicians into its fold. Elumelu further slammed the Buhari administration for the sorry state of affairs in the country; where insecurity, inflation as well as unemployment are at unprecedented levels. During the plenary, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the defection of a member of the House, Chisom Dike from Rivers, who joined the APC from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He called on the Clerk of the House, Barrister Chinedu Akubueze, to as a matter urgency update the register of members according to their parties, saying “I’m not sure the number is still the same aswecameintwoyearsago.” This was after an attempt by Hon. Ossai Nicholas, (PDP, Delta), to challenge the defectiononthepointof law; aswell as the constitution was ruled out of order by the Speaker.
Buhari, Tinubu, govs, others mourn first Northern lawyer, AbdulRazak
President Muhammadu Buhari, National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the governors under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum, yesterday paid glowing tributes to Northern Nigeria’s first lawyer and father of the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Ganiyu Folorunsho AbdulRazaq, (SAN), who died yesterday. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday […]
Delta: Govt reopens movies, cinema houses, reads riot act to operators
As part of plans to ease the lockdown due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the state, the Delta State Government yesterday granted approvals and directed films and cinema houses to reopen for business. The lockdown order was imposed on the nation since March to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19 pandemic. This was […]
Fire guts Ondo INEC office, over 5000 card readers destroyed
The Ondo State office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was yesterday razed by an inferno . The fire outbreak, which started at night at the ICT unit of the commission, was yet to be contained as at press time. The Inferno was said to have started around 8:30 pm.With the cause of the outbreak […]
