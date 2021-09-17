Elumelu accuses APC of coercing lawmakers into defections

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is using intimidation tactics to draw opposition politicians into its fold. Elumelu further slammed the Buhari administration for the sorry state of affairs in the country; where insecurity, inflation as well as unemployment are at unprecedented levels. During the plenary, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the defection of a member of the House, Chisom Dike from Rivers, who joined the APC from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He called on the Clerk of the House, Barrister Chinedu Akubueze, to as a matter urgency update the register of members according to their parties, saying “I’m not sure the number is still the same aswecameintwoyearsago.” This was after an attempt by Hon. Ossai Nicholas, (PDP, Delta), to challenge the defectiononthepointof law; aswell as the constitution was ruled out of order by the Speaker.

