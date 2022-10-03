Business

Elumelu advocates strong insurance sector for growth

Tony Elumelu, CON, Chairman, Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), has said Nigeria needs a strong insurance sector for growth. In a keynote address at the 60th anniversary of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) conference, he underlined the importance of a vibrant, well capitalised and deep insurance sector to Nigeria’s economy.

According to him, “not least in these testing times, our people need financial security, secure savings and protection against uncertainty.

Our industry needs to offer simple, smart products, that give value and deliver. We need an industry that is professional and can catalyse investment in key sectors such as power, infrastructure and housing.”

While congratulating the NCRIB on its anniversary and the role it has played so far, he stated there was no room for complacency, with the sector needing to regain trust, stamp down on malpractice and fundamentally evolve its customer proposition to deepen the insurance penetration.

He emphasised the commitment of Heirs Holdings to the insurance industry. He said: “Our two insurance companies, Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs Insurance Limited, are both leading democratisation of access to insurance – which is a tool for financial inclusion, employment creation, poverty eradication and female advancement.

“In a country of two hundred million, we can, should and must be more relevant than we are today. I am an optimist, not a pessimist. I know that times are tough, but together we can, and we will transform our industry, create value, and provide solutions that demonstrate the value of insurance to our people.”

Reiterating Elumelu’s stance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, Commission for Insurance, called for more collaboration and effort in enabling access to insurance, stating that the industry could do more in this prospect.

 

