News

Elumelu: APC’s misrule cause for insecurity, hardship

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has attributed the worsening insecurity and hardship Nigerians are going through to misrule by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Elumelu stated this yesterday at the national executive meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Abuja. He said: “Today, due to the misrule of the APC, terrorism, mass killings, kidnapping, banditry, youth restiveness, economic hardship, unemployment, hunger and starvation and utter hopelessness have encircled our nation. “Nigerians across board are now intensely looking up to our party to rescue our dear nation and we must not fail them.

“Our great party, the PDP was founded on the solid principles of national unity and inclusiveness as well as democratic tenets of rule of law, social justice, equal opportunity, transparency, mutual respect, sustainable economic development; welfare, security and happiness of all. “It is incontrovertible that our great party worked hard to achieve a stable and more united country, with unprecedented economic growth, massive infrastructural development and citizen empowerment in our 16 years in power at the centre.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WE WILL INTENSIFY ON CORPS MEMBERS’ SECURITY – Governor Fayemi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ekiti State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Kayode Fayemi has pledged that his administration will do more on the security and welfare of Corps members serving in the state. He made the promise when he received the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim in his office in Ado Ekiti, the state […]
News

UPDATE: Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, dies at 99

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced. The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, reports the BBC. A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The […]
News

Fuel scarcity persists in Abuja as long queues hit filling stations

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) there was no plan to increase petrol price in March nor was there limited stock of petrol, long queues are still found at filling stations in Abuja. The NNPC had on Sunday appealed to marketers not to hoard petrol and for Nigerians not to engage in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica