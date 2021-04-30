Elumelu: APC’s misrule cause for insecurity, hardship

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has attributed the worsening insecurity and hardship Nigerians are going through to misrule by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Elumelu stated this yesterday at the national executive meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Abuja. He said: “Today, due to the misrule of the APC, terrorism, mass killings, kidnapping, banditry, youth restiveness, economic hardship, unemployment, hunger and starvation and utter hopelessness have encircled our nation. “Nigerians across board are now intensely looking up to our party to rescue our dear nation and we must not fail them.

“Our great party, the PDP was founded on the solid principles of national unity and inclusiveness as well as democratic tenets of rule of law, social justice, equal opportunity, transparency, mutual respect, sustainable economic development; welfare, security and happiness of all. “It is incontrovertible that our great party worked hard to achieve a stable and more united country, with unprecedented economic growth, massive infrastructural development and citizen empowerment in our 16 years in power at the centre.”

Like this: Like Loading...