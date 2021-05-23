Elumelu applauds Okowa over full autonomy to judiciary

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, (PDP Delta) has applauded the governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for signing the Judiciary Autonomy Law as passed by the Delta State House of Assembly to grant full operational autonomy to the state judiciary.

Elumelu said this laudable development has further distinguished Governor Okowa as a democrat, who is always at the forefront in efforts to entrench statutory practices of rule of law for good governance, not only in Delta State but also the nation at large.

“It is imperative to state that the swift signing of the judiciary autonomy law by Governor Okowa is a sure step, within the context of statutory separation of pow- ers, towards strengthening the judiciary to guarantee efficient, speedy and unconstrained dispensation of justice in Delta State.

“Mr. Governor is therefore applauded for not hesitating in signing the law, in keeping with his avowal to assent to the legislation immediately it is passed and transmitted to him.

“Equally commendable is the effort of the Delta State House of Assembly in firming up the fundamental governance elements of justice as embodied in a free and unrestricted judiciary; a development that had set the pace for other state legislative houses across the country to follow.

“With this attainment of full statutory autonomy, the Delta State judiciary is urged to redouble its effort in guaranteeing speedy and efficient dispensation of justice in the state,” Elumelu said.

