Elumelu congratulates Delta gov over his nomination

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has congratulated Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his nomination as the vice president candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by Atiku Abubakar. In a statement yesterday, Elumelu said: “I heartily congratulate you, Your Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the humble, hardworking and down to earth Governor of Delta State on your emergence as the Vice- Presidential Candidate of our great party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

“Your confirmation as presidential running mate is no doubt informed by the confidence and trust reposed on you by our Presidential Standard Bearer, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, (Wazirin Adamawa), other PDP leaders, teeming members and supporters of our great party across the nation. “You have again brought honour and pride to our dear State, Delta, where you have demonstrated uncommon commitment as evinced in your unprecedented achievements in all sectors and we assure you and His Excellency Atiku Abubakar of our unalloyed and unwavering support for the task ahead.”

