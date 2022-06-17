News

Elumelu congratulates Delta gov over his nomination

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has congratulated Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his nomination as the vice president candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by Atiku Abubakar. In a statement yesterday, Elumelu said: “I heartily congratulate you, Your Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the humble, hardworking and down to earth Governor of Delta State on your emergence as the Vice- Presidential Candidate of our great party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

“Your confirmation as presidential running mate is no doubt informed by the confidence and trust reposed on you by our Presidential Standard Bearer, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, (Wazirin Adamawa), other PDP leaders, teeming members and supporters of our great party across the nation. “You have again brought honour and pride to our dear State, Delta, where you have demonstrated uncommon commitment as evinced in your unprecedented achievements in all sectors and we assure you and His Excellency Atiku Abubakar of our unalloyed and unwavering support for the task ahead.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ARG to Tinubu, Fayemi, others: Your ambition must not cost S’West 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has alerted prominent Yoruba leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to allow clash of interest to prevent South West from clinching the presidential ticket of the party in 2023.   The group advised the Leaders to work together and achieve common purpose in the interest of the people. […]
News

ICPC: We’ll inculcate positive values in Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has pledged its commitment to promoting positive values in young Nigerians throughthe instrumentalityof the National Values Curriculum, NVC, which it drew up in collaboration with a key national education stakeholder. The Director of Public Enlightenment and Education of the Commission, Muhammed Ashiru Baba, gave this […]
News

NMA fingers 6 states over unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised the alarm over the poor welfare of its members in Abia, Imo, Ekiti, Ondo and Anambra states where  monthly salaries of medical doctors ranging from four to 20 months remain unpaid resulting in sufferings and deprivations.   In a communiqué issued at the end of the National Executive Council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica