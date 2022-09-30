Elumelu proposes N50m minimum capital for insurance brokers

Chairman Heirs Holdings and founder Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has advised insurance brokers to increase their capital base to N50 million as against the current N5 million. Speaking yesterday in Lagos during the 60th anniversary celebration of National Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), he also challenged the brokers on driving clean data for the industry, as this cannot be a one person’s job. He called on them to embrace technology and digital adoption, as current analogue processes need to be eliminated to improve service delivery to insurance customers.

On capital base, he said: “I recommend a minimum of N50 million as capital base; we need to adequate- ly capitalise the brokerage sector. “The insurance is very important to the economy, so also is the quality of governance, institutions, and practitioners of the sector. “Insurance is recognised as a technical business that requires special expertise.

“This, therefore, makes it difficult for most people to make the right choice on insurance purchase and also requires professional assistance when claims occur.” He challenged the industry to urgently develop the next generation of talents to serve the Nigerian insurance industry, saying ‘’the broker community should rally and become the hub of the education and training of our youths to get qualified talents for the next phase of the industry

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...