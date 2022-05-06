Elumelu to PDP aspirants: Don’t abandon the consensus option

House of Representatives Minority leader Ndudi Elumelu has advised Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants not to abandon the consensus option to choose the party’s candidate for the 2023 presidential poll. Elumelu, who spoke when the PDP House of Representatives caucus played host to one of the presidential aspirants Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu- Deen, said Nigerians are waiting for the opposition party to rescue the country from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Hayatu-Deen was one of the four presidential aspirants championing the consensus option. He said: “I want to plead that you will continue in that strive. Nigerians are waiting for us. They are calling on us to come a rescue or rebuild Nigeria.

“Well, we can only do that If we also put ourselves in a position that Nigerians hope to see us, to rescue them and bring them back to where our founding fathers had wished that we should be.” The legislator added: “Our brothers and sisters that were kidnapped in Kaduna to Abuja bound train are yet to be rescued. One of our sisters had given birth to where they are being held up.

