Elumelu: UBA didn’t fund OML 17 acquisition

Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, yesterday said the United Bank for Africa (UBA) did not fund the acquisition of oil mining licence (OML) 17. Speaking in an interview on Arise TV yesterday, Elumelu, who also serves as chairman of UBA, Transcorp and Heirs Holdings, said UBA did not participate in the acquisition of OML 17. He said the fund was obtained from other international and local lenders including African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank), Absa in South Africa, Fidelity Bank and Union Bank. “On the oil and gas acquisition we just made, UBA did not even participate in the funding. It is a club of international and local lenders,” he said.

“The local receiving bank for our proceeds is Union Bank of Nigeria, the international receiving bank for the proceed of our oil sales is Standard Chartered Bank London. “The transaction, if people read, was funded by consortium of banks including Afrexim, Absa in South Africa, Union Bank, Fidelity Bank and a host of other internationals.”

Like this: Like Loading...