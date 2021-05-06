News

Elumelu: UBA didn’t fund OML 17 acquisition

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, yesterday said the United Bank for Africa (UBA) did not fund the acquisition of oil mining licence (OML) 17. Speaking in an interview on Arise TV yesterday, Elumelu, who also serves as chairman of UBA, Transcorp and Heirs Holdings, said UBA did not participate in the acquisition of OML 17. He said the fund was obtained from other international and local lenders including African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank), Absa in South Africa, Fidelity Bank and Union Bank. “On the oil and gas acquisition we just made, UBA did not even participate in the funding. It is a club of international and local lenders,” he said.

“The local receiving bank for our proceeds is Union Bank of Nigeria, the international receiving bank for the proceed of our oil sales is Standard Chartered Bank London. “The transaction, if people read, was funded by consortium of banks including Afrexim, Absa in South Africa, Union Bank, Fidelity Bank and a host of other internationals.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Dangote’s $11bn refinery attains 80% completion

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

$2bn fertilizer plant ready in December The management of Dangote Group has disclosed that its biggest project, the Dangote Refinery, in Lekki, Lagos is now at 80 per cent capacity level completion. The $11 billion petrochemical plant will receive its first refining product in the last quarter of 2021. Also, the management noted that its […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: States’ tax revenue fell by 40% in 2020 –Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

This isn’t time for vaccine nationalism, FG tells U.S.   State governments, last year, lost 40 per cent in tax earnings due to the coronavirus pandemic.   Disclosing this in Abuja  at the first Technology & Tax Event seminar organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in partnership with the World Bank and the International Centre […]
News

A’Ibom AKISIEC: Controversy, condemnation trail creation of political wards

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Controversy and condemnation have continued to trail the creation of 39 new political wards by the Akwa Ibom State Electoral Commission AKISIEC) ahead of the local government council election in the state. The creation of the new wards, which was announced on Sunday by the Commission, brings the total number of wards in the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica