Elumelu: UBA positioned to benefit from recoveries in 2021

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has assured its shareholders and investors of even greater returns in the coming months, with the bank having established a diversified business model that ensures impressive performance even in periods of uncertainty, across its geographical network. UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, who gave this assurance to shareholders at the 59th Annual General Meeting at the UBA Head Office, on Thursday April 1, 2021, explained that the bank had made strategic decisions that will strengthen its resolve to earn the industry leadership that it has envisioned in Nigeria, Africa and globally.

“We spearheaded strategic investments in our digital banking and technology platforms to further promote self-service banking; we have also focused on enhancing the capabilities of our people through various online capacity development programmes,” Elumelu added. “Our African operations (ex-Nigeria) have contributed approximately 55 per cent of our profits for the year, illustrating that we are truly a pan-African bank,” he said. He further explained that the bank remained committed to ensuring its viability amid an ever-changing business environment and to continue as a role model for African businesses by showcasing the best of Africa to the world.

“The work we have done in strengthening our governance structures groupwide and in improving our business and operating models in 2020 positions our bank to benefit from these recovery trends and to achieve significant market share gains across our operations,” he noted. At the end of the 2020 financial year, UBA’s profits grew remarkably by 27.7 per cent to N113.8 billion, compared to N89.1 billion recorded at the end of the 2019 findncial year, whilst profit before tax was impressive at N131.9 billion, compared to N111.3 billion at the end of the 2019 financial year.

