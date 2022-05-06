Elumelu wants $26trn US private sector funds channelled to Africa

Mr. Tony Elumelu, Africa’s top entrepreneur and philanthropist, in Los Angeles, United States, called for the $26 trillion U.S. private sector funds be channeled to Africa. The capital belonging to U.S. capital fund owners and asset managers will be great interventionist funds for young African entrepreneurs, and also help finance infrastructure development on the African continent, he said. Elumelu, the Chairman of UBA Plc, stated this while speaking at a select gathering of U.S. capital fund owners and asset managers who control over $26 trillion at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

He said: “There is the need for this significant capital to be channelled to Africa, especially to young African entrepreneurs, and to help finance infrastructure development on the continent. “My message is consistent with all the engagements I have had in the U.S. over the past few days: it is the private sector – entrepreneurs that will change Africa – but a private sector that demonstrates good governance and responsibility.”

