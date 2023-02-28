Elusive peace in Ukraine

What began like a nightmare about a year ago continues to heap massive destruction on Ukraine and there is no end in sight as the world continues to oscillate between United Nations oratory and Super Power muscle flexing. Russia is in the eyes of the storm, there is no rush to stem the aggression. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a three-pronged attack on neighbouring Ukraine in what President Vladimir Putin described as a ‘Special Military Operation’ aimed at denazification and demilitarisation of the country. Part of the objective was to protect ethnic Russians who had received a tremendous boost with the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The West saw that as a huge threat to international peace. Russia beats the drum for separatists in Eastern Luhansk and Donetsk Provinces. Those areas of Ukraine are known as The Dunbas. With victory achieved, Putin did not feel comfortable with Ukraine’s romance with Western Europe. The Russians forced residents of Kharkov to flee on February 24, 2022. Ukrainians put up resistance but were unable to stem the aggression. More towns were destroyed by the invading army. Kherson fell. Zaporizhzhia crumbled. Mariupol capitulated. Civilians were butchered in Bucha. Although Ukraine is in Europe, the world felt the effects of the Russian aggression. Wheat became scarce and the price of bread has continued to go up ever since. In 2021 fifty percent of gas imports in Europe were from the troubled nation. Crisis engulfed the entire continent and beyond. In Nigeria it was beyond the bread economy. Hundreds of families were traumatised as their wards were stranded in the conflict. It was more painful when news of Africans receiving second class treatment during the forced evacuation spread. Some parents had just paid fees for the new session and had no way of recovering their money. Global diplomacy is watered with the blood of less powerful countries. It is convenient for the Super Powers to decide who and when to invade. Among them, hell is raised. World leaders and diplomats gather in New York and deliberate hours on end. Words and resolutions hardly sway the owners of the world.

The United Kingdom stormed the Falkland Islands in 1982. Argentines call the territory Islas Malvinas and claim it as theirs. With superior air and sea superiority, the Brits subdued Argentina and repossessed land very far away from the island nation. Prince Andrew, a member of the British royal family, was one of the combatants.

The United States invaded Panama in 1989 and took away President Manuel Noriega. They called it ‘Operation Just Cause’. In 2003, America pounced on Iraq. At the end, President Saddam Hussein lost his seat and his head. US troops stayed longer trying to exorcise the spirit of the Butcher of Baghdad. Less powerful nations are also guilty of invasion. Uganda attacked Tanzania through Kagera in 1978. The invaders lost and President Idi Amin fled to the Middle East. Chad appropriated 19 Nigerian fishing villages in 1982.

Led by their army chief, Idris Deby, they did not reckon with a Nigerian general, Muhammadu Buhari who drove them back to Ndjamena. Saddam also overran Kuwait in 1990. The Iraqi invasion of Kuwait received adequate attention at the United Nations. A US led coalition was able to chase the Iraqis away and restore normalcy. The British were not punished for annexing Falklands. America jailed Noriega and hanged Saddam. No sanctions were imposed on them. It is the strange part of world politics that two of the Super Powers, the United States and Russia are so close yet they have not gone to war against themselves. From Alaska which the Russians sold to the Americans, what separates both countries is the Bering Strait. It means they even share a maritime border. America and Russia have quarrelled over Korea, they were so divided because of Vietnam, almost fought over Cuba and now they are taking different positions in the invasion of Ukraine. We know that the war has lasted this long because of the massive Western support for the Ukrainians. President Volodomyr Zelenskky is not acting anymore. To the West, he is a symbol of defiance. He received a standing ovation in Washington. In London applause followed him. US President Joe Biden made time to dash to Kyiv. Television cameras are shining all around Ukraine. That has not stopped the carnage. Over 150,000 Ukrainians have lost their lives. There are about eight million of them exiled by war to Poland and Romania. Many are in other parts of Europe and America. Some of the living are ruined for life. Many of their cities have been destroyed. There are demands for more weapons to fight Russia. To the West that seems to be more important than stopping the carnage and rebuilding Ukraine. The dream is to shame Russia through Ukraine. The battle ground is Ukraine and Ukrainians are not shying away from death in defence of the country. That is patriotism. We want an end to the war in Ukraine. And trying to force Putin into submission is not working. The diplomacy that was applied during the Cuban missile crisis could be of help here. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has every right to check Russia. However, choking Russia may just drag the world into a longer war.

