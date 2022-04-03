Body & Soul

Elvina Ibru: I was raped by armed robbers in my boyfriend’s house

Nigerian actress and on-air-personality (OAP), Elvina Ibru, has narrated how she was raped by armed robbers inside her boyfriend’s apartment. The entertainer spoke of the “unfortunate” experience in a chat with Chude Jideonwo, the media personality.

She said at the time, she was in a relationship with someone who did not have an apartment of his own. Elvina said her then-lover was based in Benin, Edo state, and often visited her in Lagos on weekends. The film star said after a while, he eventually relocated to Lagos because of her.

Elvina disclosed that she was unable to visit him initially due to her tight schedules but had to squeeze out time after the numerous pressure from him. “I was raped in my boyfriend’s house, it wasn’t in my house. You see, that’s the problem I have, people don’t put down what you said. It wasn’t in my own house,” she said.

“Back then, he (my boyfriend) kept pressurising me to come and spend the night with him. When I met him, he was living in Benin. It was easy then because when he comes on weekends, he would be in my house due to the fact that he did not have his own house.

“Then eventually, he moved to Lagos because of me. However, he moved in with some people that already had a family.

So, it was still not convenient for me, how can I be sleeping with someone that is still living with married people. “So, he would stay there during the week and on weekends, he would come to my place. “I didn’t have any issue with that. The problem started when he got his own apartment.

The place was very far around Abule Egba axis of Lagos. “Due to my tight schedules, I couldn’t visit him then. Then one day, he just called and said, I don’t blame you, it’s because I’m a princess and his house is too humble for me. So, I just had to visit him.

Unfortunately, that was the day armed robbers came to the apartment and I was raped.” The 49-year-old also enjoined people who have been sexually assaulted before not to be ashamed to share their stories. “If you have been raped before — either as a man or woman — it’s not your fault. And you should never be ashamed to talk about it,” she added.

 

