Elvina Ibru over the moon

Some of the things one cannot but notice about Elvina Ibru, popular daughter of late billionaire businessman Olorogun Michael Ibru, at a personal encounter is that she a happy personality, she is down to earth, friendly, loves her job and lastly, she is extremely passionate about her only child, Elisha.

 

As a child born into a highly privileged background, one can only be sure the best is certain for him.

The mum ensures he lacks nothing, both materially and in term of care and love. Growing on the Godly path his foot has been placed,

 

Elisha has moved steps. In his teens, Elisha used his tongue to confirm that he accepts Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior, a practice that is known as confirmation in Anglican Church.

 

This development has in turn made the mother, Elvina to be over the moon and excited.

