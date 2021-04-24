Emanuella makes international film debut in Australian action drama ‘Survive Or Die’

Comedienne Emanuella has made her first international feature film debut in the Daniel Okoduwa and Mike Kang multiple award-winning action drama ‘Survive Or Die’. Shot in Australia in 2018, the top comedienne appeared in the film as a guest star alongside its major cast including Hawa Barnes, Felino Dolloso and Craig Bourke. ‘Survive Or Die’ follows the story of Shade, a 16-year-old refugee whose escape from her war-torn African country lands her in a remote and uninhabited part of Australia. She must reach civilization whilst fighting for her life in the harsh terrain and from a hunter on a quest for revenge over the death of his son.

The film went on a two-year festival tour before its 2020 and 2021 release on Amazon Prime and YouTube respectively. Speaking on the inspiration behind the production, in a press release shared on Thursday, a copy of which was obtained by Saturday Telegraph, Okoduwa shared “Millions of people are displaced across the globe.

Many are trapped in wastelands and dead lands; many more have drowned in the seas while fleeing conflict zones. Refugees are crossing borders making many governments are nervous, unbalancing internal politics and giving rise to nationalism, racism and xenophobia. As the world becomes more dangerous doors are shut and walls come up.

This movie is based on real life stories and events.” “Many of the scenes in this film are drawn from real life experiences and events. In the 90s as a very young boy, by accident or chance, I found myself on a boat in West Africa. We sailed through the Atlantic Ocean for days an experience I can only describe as hell on water.

I eventually got lost in the very heart of Africa and continued my journey through central and Southern Africa picking up languages, experiencing different cultures but above all picking up survival skills.” On featuring Emanuella Samuel, the Nigerian/Australian director added “1 million views in just a week!!!. The inclusion of Emmanuella Samuel in this movie may be the driving force behind these high views in just a few days given the comments received so far.”

Like this: Like Loading...