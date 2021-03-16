Emanuella wins Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

Celebrated Nigerian comedian, Emmanuella Samuel, a.k.a Emmanuella, has won the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for favourite African Social Media star. Emmanella, and a Nigerian online comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, were nominated for the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Other nominees for the award include: South Africa’s Bonang, Uganda’s Ghetto kids, Kenya’s Elsa Majimbo, and South Africa’s Wain Van Den berg.

The 10-year-old Emmanuella on Tuesday took to her Instagram account to announce her victory. She also thanked her family and fans for their massive support, adding that she was so overwhelmed by the good news.

“Congratulations to me as I won the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

“I am so happy to be the winner, thank you! To all my friends and fans out there, thank you! To all those who voted for me, I love you so much. This win wouldn’t have been possible without you all,” she wrote.

