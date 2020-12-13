Embattled APC Chairman blames Sani Bello for Niger crisis

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has taken another turn as the embattled Chairman, Engr. Imam Jibrin has accused the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello for being responsible for the the division, adding that “he is an agent of failure”.

While ruing the eminent collapse of the party in the state, he warned that should this happen, the governor should be held responsible for killing it.

Jibrin, who stated this on Sunday while addressing journalists in Minna, said that instead of resolving the crisis engulfing the party, Bello has refused to do so but is instead creating divisions.

He said all efforts to ensure peace reigned have so far failed.

Jibrin insisted the problem confronting the party is the unconstitutional breach of APCs’ Constitution in the state.

He, however, vowed to fight the governor and his cohorts using constitutional means if the crisis persists adding that: “Rather than solve the problems, Governor Sani Bello is compounding it. He wants to kill APC in Niger State, President Muhammad Buhari, party members in the state and others should know.

“We urge the National Caretaker Committee to comply with the December, 8 2020 NEC resolution to swearing-in myself, Engr. Mohammed Jibrin Imam and other Congress elected officials to chair the Caretaker Committee of the party in the state.”

