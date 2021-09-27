Embedded insurance: AIICO reinforces pact to quality service delivery

To further enhance its quality service delivery, foremost underwriter, AIICO Insurance Plc, has entered into partnership with two firms to drive the concept of embedded insurance in the country. The undisclosed firms are into electronics and airline businesses.

According to the Divisional Head, Shared Services, AIICO, Olusanjo Shodimu, the firm is enlarging its frontiers in the retail market space through the embedded insurance concept. “We have adopted two approaches to managing micro insurance.

What we are doing is seeking partnership by identifying people operating within the space of business we want to do.

There is a new concept called embedded insurance, that is partnering people with large customer base and putting insurance on their platforms,” he said.

According to Munich Re, embedded insurance has grown out of simple device protection and warranty products to more complex motor insurance coverages; and is expected to develop even further into other lines of business once data privacy concerns have been resolved.

