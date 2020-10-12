News

Ember months: FRSC compiles list of bad roads in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo Comment(0)

The Akwa Ibom Sector Commander of the  Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Ochi Oga has said the command has done an audit of bad spots on major roads across the state.

 

Oga made this known to newsmen in Uyo on Monday while speaking on preparations for the ember months by the commission.

 

“We identified the defects on the roads, noted high traffic concentration and high density areas in the state, these indices will help our operations.

“We have forwarded the findings of this audit exercise to the appropriate quarters for actions, our objective is to ensure safety on the roads.

 

“As the year is winding up, the FRSC in Akwa Ibom has done a lot to ensure safety, especially as the roads will become busier,” he said.

 

He said that roads linking Akwa Ibom to other states such as the Ikot Ekpene – Itu – Calabar road would be adequately manned during the period to ensure safety of road users.

 

Oga further said that the command would sustain its sensitization campaigns in motor parks across the state to deepen road safety awareness among passengers and drivers.

 

“We shall take this campaign to other sectors to ensure mass awareness, members of the public need to understand the dangers in rushing, overloading, over speeding and other unhealthy practices,” he said.

