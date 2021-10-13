Ember months: ‘Reduce rate of accidents to safe life’

The Chairman, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Hon. Iliya Habila, yesterday charged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to urgently take action on the alarming rate of road accidents in the area with a view to safe people’s lives. Habila stated this when addressing FRSC Unit Officers in his office.

He said various accidents had led to death and incapacitation of some residents of the area, calling on the corps to enforce road traffic rules and regulations to checkmate the ugly trend by some road users and drivers. The council chairman noted that there is the need for FRSC personnel to wake up to their responsibility, particularly in these ’ember’ months when there is increased volume in movement of people from one area to another. While saying that incessant and persistent road accidents in the area is of great concern to him, Habila admonished road users, particularly commuters and drivers plying roads in the area to drive with care and avoid unnecessary overspeeding and rough driving during and after the Yuletide period.

Like this: Like Loading...