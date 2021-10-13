News

Ember months: ‘Reduce rate of accidents to safe life’

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu Comment(0)

The Chairman, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Hon. Iliya Habila, yesterday charged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to urgently take action on the alarming rate of road accidents in the area with a view to safe people’s lives. Habila stated this when addressing FRSC Unit Officers in his office.

He said various accidents had led to death and incapacitation of some residents of the area, calling on the corps to enforce road traffic rules and regulations to checkmate the ugly trend by some road users and drivers. The council chairman noted that there is the need for FRSC personnel to wake up to their responsibility, particularly in these ’ember’ months when there is increased volume in movement of people from one area to another. While saying that incessant and persistent road accidents in the area is of great concern to him, Habila admonished road users, particularly commuters and drivers plying roads in the area to drive with care and avoid unnecessary overspeeding and rough driving during and after the Yuletide period.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Top EFCC officials, ‘Magu boys’ face probe panel

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Lawrence Olaoye and Tunde Oyesina

The Presidential Investigation Panel probing the stewardship of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, expanded the scope of its investigation yesterday as it grilled some top officials of the anti-corruption agency. At the resumed sitting of the panel yesterday, Magu appeared alongside the Secretary of the Commission, […]
News

US police kill another black man after shooting him 20 times

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Black man who was stopped on his bicycle for an alleged “vehicle code” violation was shot to death by two Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies, who fired 15 to 20 rounds after the man punched one officer and dropped a pistol on the ground, authorities said on Tuesday. A semiautomatic handgun apparently fell from […]
News Top Stories

Prevailing insecurity not different from Nigeria’s civil war –Catholic Bishops

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

…ask Northern govs to act now   The Catholic Bishops of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province yesterday blamed Nigerian leaders and Northern governors for the prevailing insecurity in the country, especially in the Northern part of the country.   They also said the current state of insecurity can only be likened to the 1967 Civil War, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica