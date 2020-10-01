Ember months: Smile excites customers with triple offer

To set the tone for very blissful 2020 ember months, Smile Nigeria, said it is providing its customers with an integrated triple offer that will ensure that they not only stay connected, but also enjoy extra data.

The three separate but organically related Offers are two Router Offers and a SmileKonnect Roaming Offer. According to Smile, “the first Router Offer gives consumers 160GB with a new SmileRouter at only N25, 000.00, valid for 30 days. When the offer is activated customers get 100GB on activation and 60GB bonus data split into 10GB monthly for 6 months, upon recharge of a minimum of a N6, 000.00 plan. The bonus data is valid for 30 days. Every customer will enjoy free unlimited on-net calls and SMSs, and 10 minutes off-net calls. The second Router Offer, the company stated, “gives consumers a very robust AlwaysON Internet service with SmileRouter at only N35, 000.00.

AlwaysON Internet is valid for 30 days and comes with 4GB daily usage at up to 3Mbps speed. Customers will also enjoy free unlimited on-net calls and SMSs, and 10 minutes offnet calls.” “A new roaming offer, Smile- Konnect is also available for frequent travellers. With this offer, customers will get a new Smile- Konnect device with 1GB FREE international roaming data plus 30 days AlwaysON local Internet which comes with 4GB daily usage and data speed of up to 3Mbps at only N25, 000.00.

