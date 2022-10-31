News Top Stories

Ember Months: Stop blocking roads, causing gridlocks, LASTMA warns traders

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned traders against conducting businesses on the roads and causing gridlocks in the state.

LASTMA General Manager, MrBolajiOreagba, gave the warning on Sunday in Lagos, in a statement issued by the agency’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr Adebayo Taofiq on Sunday in Lagos.

Oreagba said the warning had become imperative in ordertoensure freeflow of trafficacrossthestateduring and after the ember months. According to him, activities of illegal traders have been impeding the free flow of traffic on major roads across the state.

He quoted Section (1) of the State Street Trading and Illegal Markets Prohibition Law, 2003asprohibitingboth buyers and sellers from engaging in business activities in unauthorised places.

Oreagba said the law had stipulated various penalties, including jail terms, for anyone found guilty of buying or selling in unauthorised place. He added that the warningwasalsomeanttoprotect the lives of the traders from unforeseen circumstances, such as accidents from reckless drivers.

The general manager expressed the regret that illegal trading had persisted, in spite of several warnings to the traders to stop displaying and selling their wares on main roads, medians, road setbacks, bus-stops and  drainage alignments.

He called on market leaders to support the agency in ensuring that the activities of the traders were put under check, to make the roads free for motorists and other road users in the state.

“Ithasbecomeworrisome having to spend many hours intraffic causedbytraderson our roads, thereby creating artificial bottlenecks. “We have to put a stop to that by ensuring that activities involving buying and sellingaretakenoff theroads and put back into market de-

 

