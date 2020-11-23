Embrace e-voting, expert tells groups, others

News (pix: voters)

…as firm introduces paperless platform to protect ballot’s integrity

As more Nigerians call for the protection of democracy through credible elections, an expert in innovative digital solutions on Monday called on the nation to embrace e-voting as an alternative to paper-based ballots, saying Nigeria will experience a better voting system, if electronic voting is adopted.

This was even as a Lagos-based tech firm, Chams Plc has announced its improved e-voting platform, VOTA, calling on associations, clubs to and others organisations embrace to embrace paperless votings.

Speaking on e-voting system, the Executive Director, Chams Plc, Mrs Mayowa Olaniyan, VOTA, said that the e-voting alternative to paper-based ballots has been positioned for an improved user experience.

He added that the e-voting platform is a secure and simple electronic election platform built for associations, clubs, schools, cooperatives and many small and large groups.

According to her, the e-voting solution, which enables individuals vote from the convenience of their smart devices whilst fully maintaining the integrity of the voting process, is primarily developed for associations, professional bodies and corporate groups, amongst others.

Olaniyan explained that VOTA fully automates and simplifies the voting process and drives a shift from the traditional manual methods of voting that is time consuming and resources intensive.

She said: “Our VOTA e-voting platform is a secure and simple electronic election platform built for associations, clubs, schools, cooperatives and many small and large groups. With VOTA, participants with access to the internet and a smart device, can vote from anywhere in the world. By using this latest technology, VOTA guarantees the privacy of the voter, the vote and the legitimacy of the results, while reducing the costs involved in holding an election.”

The Executive Director hinted on the renewed drive of the 35-year-old indigenous tech firm as a customer-centric company that focuses on creating positive experience for the customer by maximizing service and product offerings.

