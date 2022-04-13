News

Embrace education: Monarch appeals to Bayelsa youths

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A monarch in Bayelsa State, the Ibenanowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, has appealed to young people to embrace education and devote their time and energy to learn something new every day of their lives. Speaking during a mentorship programme yesterday at his palace, which was organised to encourage youths to embrace hard work and environmental consciousness, King Dakolo, who is also the Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, urged young people to always maximise their time and energy in all they do, as well as being orderly in their youthful age.

The monarch also advised them to always take whatever has to do with oil and gas, as well as the environment seriously. While interacting with the youths, Dakolo expressed satisfaction over what he described as the penchant of the young people for seeking knowledge and wisdom from the wise.

 

