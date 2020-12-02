Embrace gas as alternative to fuel, President tells Nigerians

Sylva: Gas expansion’ll create 2m jobs per annum

Kyari: Govt spent N3trn on petrol subsidy in 3 years

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to embrace the use of gas as an alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, which he described as a cleaner, more available, accessible and affordable source of energy.

Buhari, who spoke dur- ing the Presidential roll out of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and National Auto-gas Initiative, yesterday, in Abuja, said with Nigeria’s gas reserve of 203 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) and additional upside of 600 TCF, the need for domestic gas expansion and utilization was apparent.

According to him, given the price volatilities in the global oil market as exposed by deregulation of the downstream sector, the auto-gas initiative would assist the country in achieving an increased domestic gas utilization and enrich the trajectory of national economic growth and development.

His words: “It is no longer news that the vast natural gas resources, which Nigeria is endowed with has hitherto been used suboptimally as a result of a dearth of gas processing facilities and infrastructural connectivity for effective and optimal domestic utilization.

“With a proven reserve of about 203 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) and additional upside of 600 TCF, ranking Nigeria as the 9th in the world currently, the need for domestic gas expansion and utilization is apparent.

“Therefore, the roll-out of the National Gas Expansion Programme, Auto-gas initiative is coming at the right time, especially in light of global crude oil market fluctuations coupled with the full deregulation of the local PMS market.

“These developments have made it imperative to focus on gas as an alternative fuel to move Nigeria from the conventional dependence on white products for autos and prime-movers of industrial applications, to cleaner, more available, accessible and affordable energy source.

“The outcome will not only cushion the effect of the downstream deregulation that this government has to painfully implement, but also create new markets and enormous job opportunities for our people.

“I, therefore, encourage everyone to embrace gas in form of LPG, CNG and LNG as an alternative fuel for autos and other primemovers.” The President commended organised labour and Nigerians for their maturity and patriotism, restraint, understanding and patience as the country tackles myriad economic challenges, including the recent hikes in petrol pump price.

He further directed the onward handover of mass transit buses to organised labour as part of government’s pledge to ease the transportation challenges currently bedevilling the masses.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who said two million jobs were expected to be created per annum through the NGEP, maintained that it would further promote skills acquisition, enhance technology transfer in addition to growing the nation’s GDP and enhance growth in the utilisation of LPG, CNG and LNG.

According to him, the programme would focus on improving the lives of its citizens, building of indigenous technical expertise and stimulating other sectors of the economy to address unemployment amongst youths which, he lamented, remains a major challenge despite increased activities in the oil and gas sector.

“We must, as one country, think of the long term development strategy to grow our economy in real terms. A significant part of this is the harnessing of our natural gas resources to focus on manufacturing and productivity. Not until this is done can we achieve the desired results.

“In January of this year, I inaugurated the national gas expansion programme as a mechanism to boost utilisation of natural gas in the short and medium term.

This is part of the Federal Government’s bid to key into the global shift from crude oil to gas and other renewable sources of energy as reemphasized in my declaration of the year 2020 as the year of gas.

“The availability of autogas as an alternative fuel will afford Nigerians cheaper, cleaner and additional choice of fuel cheaper than the price of PMS, cleaner for our environment and better for our automobile and other engines.

“This shift to gas underscores Mr. President’s seriousness and determination in the development of Nigeria’s vast gas resources,” Sylva said.

Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, noted that petrol subsidy had, over the years, deprived the nation of the prosperity and resources required to build critical infrastructure, improve the economy, extract service investment and generate jobs for the people.

Revealing that N3 trillion was spent in the space of three years, from 2016 to 2019 subsidising pump price of petroleum products, particularly PMS, he insisted that the subsidy regime did not benefit the masses, adding that the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it impossible to continue with the onerous subsidy regime.

“Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country lacks the resources required to sustain the various subsidy regimes.

The Federal Government, being aware of the potential impact of this decision on the cost of transportation, initiated the transition to auto gas as a cheaper alternative for us aimed at deepening domestic gas utilisation,” the NNPC GMD said.

Kyari further disclosed that the NNPC was providing free conversion service in some selected NNPC retail stations to assist interested motorists switch from PMS to auto gas, especially in areas with existing auto gas service stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna, Kano, Ogun, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Kyari, who gave a projection of about a million conversions of vehicles from petrol to gas by the end of 2021 and an expansion of the initiative to all NNPC retail stations across the nation, assured motorists of steady availability of auto gas at competitive prices.

