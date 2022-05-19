Embrace natural diets to live long: Biochemist tells present generation

The President, Biochemist Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BPAON), Olayemi Ikotun, has appealed to the present generation to embrace natural diets in order to live long. Ikotun made the appeal in Lagos on Sunday during the 2022 Biochemist Practitioners Induction Conference.

He said that biochemists over the years have found out that natural medicinal supplements which are raw material plants are very useful for the body and enhance longevity. He said that intake of natural medicinal supplement makes one live long without side effects. The Chief Biochemist said that ailments such as fibroid and infertility have been treated and cured with natural medicinal supplement. “As biochemists, we know how to give out effective treatment with effective natural supplements in treating fibroid.

“This treatment will clear off the fibroid layers in the system accurately without side effects,” he said. Ikotun said that treatment is done in stages for two months until the fibroid clears off. He encouraged women that are within the child-bearing age limit but advanced in age to embrace natural medicinal supplement to treat fibroid. He said that age limit should be put into consideration before a woman embarks on surgery to cure fibroid, adding that these women should rather embrace alternative remedies like natural medicinal supplement.

He said exposing women that are advanced in age to surgery might damage their reproductive organs and cells because all females’ reproductive organs are very sensitive to surgical tools. He said that patients who had surgery before to cure fibroid should eat more of alkaline foods in order to avoid regrowth. Also, the Vice President of the association, Kolawole Mosebolatan, said that the mission of biochemists is to come and regulate herbal products. He said that biochemists have discovered that natural plant materials when used and taken accurately to cure ailments work better without side effects.

He said that taking chemical substances into the body system might cause other complications. Mosebolatan said that when you treat with natural plants, it works well and flows with the body system because the body is natural. He said that biochemists treat fibroid, pile and ovarian cyst with natural herbs for certain months without side effects.

