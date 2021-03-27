Embrace unity, peace, not war, Aregbesola tells Nigerians

Former Osun State Governor and incumbent Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday dissociated himself from those calling for war and secession in Nigeria, saying that “war is destructive, devastating and does not bring anything good”. While speaking at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State capital where he was invested as Grand Patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (South West Zone), Aregbesola, preached unity and indivisibility of the country through avoiding breakup or breakdown, but avoiding breakup among the diverse regions.

Dignitaries at the event hosted by the Vice President, B Zone and the Secretary (Cosmos Oni and Bamgbola Gbolagunte), were the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, the Ooni of Ife, who was represented by the widow of Late Comrade Ola Oni, Mrs. Kehinde Ola Oni and her twin sister, Senator Mudasiru Hussein, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, and political loyalists of Aregbesola among others. Aregbesola, who said that war should not be contemplated by any reasonable person considering its negative consequences, noted that: “Unity plays an important role in achieving everything that is positive. Unity in our circumstance today means pulling ourselves together when life gets messy, violent and looks like a big debacle defying solution. As someone once wrote, unity is in fact an art that can be created and experienced only when everyone around is wholeheartedly involved in it.

“The only duty to which we are all called today in Nigeria, diverse in opinions, in tribes and in tongues as we are, is to create unity so we may all experience its joy. Wayne Muller, an author, once wrote: “within sorrow is grace. When we come close to those things that break us down, we touch those things that also break us open. And in that breaking open, we uncover our true nature.”

Situating his speech on the current travails bedeviling Nigeria, the minister said further that “with the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down but to break open! Open up to Open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity. Nigerians must live the ethos of honouring their individual and collective consciences.

