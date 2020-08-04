Embracing housing as catalyst for development

Stakeholders in real estate sector, especially built environment professionals and mortgage finance providers, are calling on government to embrace housing as major driver of the economy as COVID-19 subsides. Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Increased investments in housing, collaboration between government and the private sector, partnership and creation of enabling environment were the general consensus among stakeholders when they gathered during the first virtual Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) organised to fathom way of bailing the economy out of looming recession occasioned by the coronavirus crisis.

The forum, which was organised by Chief Executive Officer of AIHS, Mr. Festus Adebayo, comprised real estate developers, fund providers, mortgage bankers, eggheads in corporate bodies, international speakers, policy makers and manufacturers. They all emphasised that housing remained an important tool for stimulating growth.

To them, housing sector has the potential to generate employment, increase productivity, raise the standard of living, improve social security and alleviate poverty. They added that adequate housing could also facilitate labour mobility within an economy and help it adjust to adverse shocks.

The experts said the sector remained the only way out of the present economic challenges, urging government to increase investments in housing and infrastructure development. Themed: “Housing Finance Innovations for 2020 and Beyond. Sustainable Systems for Cities,” the four-day event featured thousands of participants and 85 companies across the globe.

Experts’ views In his presentation, Lead, Capital Projects & Infrastructure, PwC Nigeria, Mr. Sulieman Ibrahim, advised government to invest in the housing sector, noting that the industry was the bedrock of the economy and an important tool for stimulating growth, adding that government had a lot to gain by investing in housing.

President and Founder, First World Communities, Brig-General Tunde Reis (rtd), stated that regulation, affordability, artisans’ certification and location were key factors in achieving Federal Government’s 300,000 housing unit plan. Others stressed that government and the private sector had key roles to play to boost the economy.

Managing Director, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, Mr Kehinde Ogundimu, urged government to provide an enabling environment for affordable housing to thrive, noting that one of the key ways to do so was through subsidy. His counterpart in the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Dangiwa, while speaking on revitalising the National Housing Fund (NHF), said plans were underway to deliver over 53,000 new homes per annum and over 800,000 housing micro finance loans per annum.

To achieve affordable housing for citizens, Deputy Director & Non-Executive Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, (FMBN), Adedeji Adesemoye, said there must be a nexus between supply and demand sides of housing. According to him, the supply side include access to low interest finance, access to land and title documents to invest in construction and assurance of offtakers, while the demand side involves access to low interest finance, access to land and title documents to acquire home through mortgage, housing prices and locations that meets the mortgagors income.

Foreign speakers Chief Executive Officer of Reall United Kingdom, Ian Shapiro, remarked that affordable housing was a key way to sustainable economy, noting that “Nigeria is one of our priorities and we are liking to invest more.” Citing the Morrocan example, Moroccan affordable housing expert, Mouna Tagma, said the country had embraced strategic programmes with an inclusion of developers and residents to end slum proliferation and enhance a rapid upgrade. Executive Director, Centre for Affordable Housing Finance, Kecia Rust, harped on the need to invest in housing as a strategy for resilience amid the coronavirus crisis.

Group Managing Director/CEO of shelter Afrique, Andrew Chimponda, reiterated the commitment of the group in tackling housing shortage in Africa. International Housing Finance Consultant, Andre Asselin, said that Nigeria could address the housing deficit more effectively if there is greater emphasis on mobilising private initiatives to improve the capacity of the existing housing stock to provide more decent units, both qualitatively and quantitatively. Policy makers Minister of State Works and Housing, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, showed the willingness of his ministry to partner with credible private sector developers towards actualising government’s aspirations on housing development in the country.

According to him, the Federal Government, through the Economic Sustainability Plan, has selected housing delivery as one of the focal programmes to create more job opportunities for Nigerians in order to deal with the challenges of poverty exacerbated by COVID-19 on the global economy.

Also, Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, stated that partnership between housing and agricultural sectors was crucial for the achievement of government’s projections. According to him, while the link between agriculture and housing predated modern society, it is even more important today.

He pointed out that one of the greatest solutions to rural-urban migration was the ability to establish a strong link between agriculture and housing. Nigeria’s state commissioners for housing clamoured for appropriate collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve greater successes in providing affordable housing for the citizens.

Last line

With the present situation, housing must be embraced to drive the economy out of looming recession

