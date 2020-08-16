‘Embracing technology, only way Nigerian students can be globally relevant’

Participants at the Total School Support and Exhibition Technology (TOSSEtech) have said that embracing technology in the education sector especially post COVID-19 is the only way Nigeria students can be relevant globally.

The webinar conference tagged: ‘Edtech Dialogue/ Exhibition’ was organised by Edumark Consult, which started two years ago with participants cut across the country and outside the country.

Welcoming participants at the opening ceremony, the Principal Consultant, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde said two years ago when the organisation held the first edition of TOSSEtech at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, the discussion focused on education and technology but there was no sense of urgency.

“But today, things are different, the new normal, a new way of doing things has started and we need to go along that line if the country want to be relevance globally in terms of education. “We invite you to stay connected throughout this month as we bring you some of the organisations leading the way into the ‘Future’ that came early.”

Also setting the tone on the theme of the conference: ‘Education and Technology: The Future’, the keynote speaker and Google’s Country Director for Nigeria and West Africa, Juliet Chiazor commended the organiser for bringing the programme online saying it was a great development in the right direction.

She added that in the past it was only companies that have physical assets that are the best but things have changed as it is only companies that are technology enabled that are rated the best because of their access to prompt information through the digital world.

In her remarks, an educationist, Funke Fowler Amba thanked Edumark for the initiative saying that the conference is an eye opener for school owners to start now what they need to do post COVID-19.

