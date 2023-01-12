News

Emefiele: Arewa youth president alleges threat to life

Days after Godwin Meliga, President, Middle Belt Youth Vanguard, was allegedly arrested by men of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, President of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, raised the alarm that his life was under threat. Meliga and Yusuf are members of ethnic nationalities that alleged a plot by the DSS to frame and arrest the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, of terrorism financing.

The Middle Belt youth leader has already sued the secret police to challenge his arrest. Yusuf in a statement yesterdaysaidpersonssuspected to be officers of the secret policehavebeensightedaround his home twice, trailing his movements. He however said that he was not sure of the identity of those visitors, “but because of the state of insecurity in the country, one could not be sure of who those people were.”

 

Our Reporters

