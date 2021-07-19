Emefiele bags Vanguard’s ‘2020 Public Sector Icon’ Award

Vanguard media Ltd, publishers of Vanguard newspapers, at the weekend, conferred the 2020 Public Sector Icon of the Year award on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as part of its Personality of the Year award 2019 and 2020, ceremony.

In his speech at the event, the General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Media Ltd., Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, said the awards honour iconic men and women, whose contributions to ensure a better society stood them out as the best of the best in 2019 and 2020.

According to the organizers of the event, Emefiele’s award was in recognition of the current policies he has championed as governor of the apex bank, which have helped to strengthen economic stability in the country.

Since he assumed office as the 10th indigenous Governor of CBN in June 2014, the apex bank, under Emefiele’s leadership, has had to come up with new strategies to navigate the Nigerian economy through hurdles, such as the challenge of foreign exchange inflow, the exchange rate, the economic recession, stagflation, financial inclusion and the gap in the value chains of majority of crops in Nigeria.

With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, the Emefiele-led CBN also introduced measures such as the creation of N100 billion Target Credit Facility, TCF, for affected households and small and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, to mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic on households and businesses.

Furthermore, the apex bank mobilized key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy through the CACOVID alliance, which led to the provision of over N27billion in in relief materials to affected households, and the setting-up of 39 isolation centers across the country

