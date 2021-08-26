Emefiele, banks pledge support for Sanusi’s girl child initiative

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the apex bank and the Bankers’ Committee will raise $2 million in five years to support the girl child development initiative of his predecessor and former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi. He stated this at Sanusi’s Diamond Jubilee celebration and book launch in Lagos on Tuesday night. Known as His Highness Muhammad Sanusi II (HH MSII) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Challenge-MSII SDG Challenge, the former CBN governor’s initiative is aimed at inspiring and catalysing innovative community development activities that support the achievement of the SDGs – particularly SDG 4 and 5, is a worthy cause that the Bankers’ Committee would be proud to contribute to. Specifically, the project, in partnership with 1 Million Teachers (1MT), the international programming partner for the development of trained and empowered teachers, is committed to supporting enterprising education change makers who are taking action to develop learning outcomes in their communities, especially for girls and women.

According to Emefiele, the Bankers’ Committee is pleased to support the MSII SDG Challenge, which he described as, “a noble challenge.” Noting that government does not have the capacity to solve all the challenges in the country and that the support of the private sector is needed to assist the authorities, Emefiele pledged that the deposit money banks (DMBs) under the umbrella of the Bankers’ Committee as well as members of the Coalition Against COVID- 19 (CACOVID), would be making significant contributions to support the initiative.

