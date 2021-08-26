Business

Emefiele, banks pledge support for Sanusi’s girl child initiative

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the apex bank and the Bankers’ Committee will raise $2 million in five years to support the girl child development initiative of his predecessor and former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi. He stated this at Sanusi’s Diamond Jubilee celebration and book launch in Lagos on Tuesday night. Known as His Highness Muhammad Sanusi II (HH MSII) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Challenge-MSII SDG Challenge, the former CBN governor’s initiative is aimed at inspiring and catalysing innovative community development activities that support the achievement of the SDGs – particularly SDG 4 and 5, is a worthy cause that the Bankers’ Committee would be proud to contribute to. Specifically, the project, in partnership with 1 Million Teachers (1MT), the international programming partner for the development of trained and empowered teachers, is committed to supporting enterprising education change makers who are taking action to develop learning outcomes in their communities, especially for girls and women.

According to Emefiele, the Bankers’ Committee is pleased to support the MSII SDG Challenge, which he described as, “a noble challenge.” Noting that government does not have the capacity to solve all the challenges in the country and that the support of the private sector is needed to assist the authorities, Emefiele pledged that the deposit money banks (DMBs) under the umbrella of the Bankers’ Committee as well as members of the Coalition Against COVID- 19 (CACOVID), would be making significant contributions to support the initiative.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Work to remove oil from stricken tanker off China nearly finished

Posted on Author Reporter

  Efforts to remove the cargo of an oil tanker that leaked oil into the Yellow Sea near China’sQingdao after a collision last week should be completed later on Tuesday, the vessel’s manager said. The A Symphony was anchored roughly 40 nautical miles off the coast of Qingdao when it was struck in dense fog […]
Business

How NNPC spent $4.41bn revenue in one year

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

More facts have emerged on how the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) raked in $4 41 billion total export crude oil and gas receipt for the period of July 2019 to July 2020, and spent the amount. A document of the corporation sighted by New Telegraph showed that out of the revenue, the sum of […]
Business

I want to develop more content creators – Tunde Fatuntele

Posted on Author Reporter

  Osun State-born Digital Marketer, Fatuntele Lukmon Tunde, says he plans to develop more content creators to meet up with market demands. In a chat with our Correspondent, Fatuntele said, the demands for content creators in the digital space was rapidly increasing, which has necessitated his quest to train more youths in that area. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica