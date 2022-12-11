News Top Stories

Emefiele: Banks to support non-oil exporters with N500bn loan annually

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

In its bid to complement the progress so far recorded under the RT200 programme, the Bankers’ Committee has resolved that the entire banking industry will grant a minimum of 500 Billion in loans to non-oil export-oriented companies annually, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has announced.

The CBN Governor disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the two-day 2022 Bankers’ Committee’s Annual Retreat which ended in Lagos yesterday.

According to him, the N500 Billion loan that banks will lend to non-oil exporters annually was one of the resolutions reached at the Retreat which focused on how to enhance the non-oil sector’s capacity to generate foreign exchange inflows and reduce the country’s dependence on crude oil export earnings.

He stated that with the RT200 programme, the initiative launched by the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee in February, with the objective of raising $200 billion in non-oil export earnings over the next 3-5 years, projected to rake in $2billion this year, the apex bank has rescinded its earlier threat to make lenders begin to source their own forex to meet the needs of their customers and would continue to support the market with foreign exchange.

Emefiele said: “We are happy that we are seeing the repatriation of non-oil  export proceeds through the RT200 programme that has resulted in almost $2bn coming in this year. We are saying, we draw the line, and that every year, the banks, put together, have committed that they will grant export loan facilities to the tune of at least 500 Million which the CBN will graduate among the banks, the large banks will take a large share of it, other banks will take smaller parts. This is intended to further stimulate export financing and also encourage export of goods out of the country so that we can generate export proceeds in an exponential way; that the proceeds from the non-oil sources will be high to the point where, after sometime, it relieves the CBN of the pressure that it currently goes through in finding dollars.”

He stated that the N500 Billion loan facility will be granted annually to non-oil exporters who may need facilities either to bring in equipment with which they can process their goods and manufacture them to high standards that can qualify for export abroad and earn higher value before they are processed.

“The CBN will eventually come up with modalities, where it will insist that Bank ‘A’ should grant minimum of ‘x’ amount in export loans and of course you will expect naturally that the big banks will have to take a bigger share of this pie because we also see that the big banks have made tremendous progress in contribution to repatriations that we have  seen so far on the RT200 programme,” Emefiele added.

The CBN boss also announced that another resolution reached at the retreat was that as part of efforts to ensure that non-oil exports are transported and processed seamlessly at the ports, the Bankers’ Committee has agreed to commence discussions with the management of the Lekki Deep Sea port to see how exporters can be encouraged to divert their cargo from the congested Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, to the facility.

Similarly, he said that the Committee will liaise with the Ogun State and Kano State governments with regard to the use of their airports to facilitate the export of goods.

He further disclosed that the Committee resolved to fund, in collaboration with the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), the road project from Lekki to Ondo to facilitate the transportation of goods from the Lekki Port to other parts of the country.

 

 

